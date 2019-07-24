Altman, Alice Claire

On July 14, 2019 Alice passed away at 97 years old. Alice was born May 19, 1922 in Woodlawn, New York to an Irish family. Her parents came from County Claire, Ireland. Alice had three brothers and two sisters all deceased. Alice graduated from Walton High School, continued her education at Hunter College, and The American Banking Institute. She worked in the banking industry in New York City, until she started raising her family.

Alice was an exceptional athlete as a young girl. Her nickname was 'Pepsi', because she scored more points in basketball than all the boys and at the end of each contest they had to buy her a Pepsi. At the age of seven on the handball courts, she met her childhood sweetheart, lover, and wonderful husband Warren M. Altman (deceased 2011) Warren and Alice were married in New York City in 1949 and had four children Marc, Owen, Kerriann, and Roger (deceased 2011). Alice and Warren raised their children in New Rochelle, New York and moved to West Palm Beach, Florida in 1971. Alice was a dedicated wife to Warren, who acquired polio at the age of four. She helped and assisted him throughout his life. Alice had seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Alice was a tremendous athlete in her adult life. Known as Tessie in the 40's, she played competitive softball and lead the team to numerous championships. She also, competed in many bowling leagues and won many awards. Alice and Warren were a great athletic couple competing in handball, racquetball, and tennis throughout their lives. One of her highlights in her life was the Florida National Senior Olympics 1983, where she won 14 gold medals in various sporting events. Alice was one of the most honored women of the games.

Alice showed amazing love to Warren and her four children. Her favorite place was the beach with her family. She was an excellent cook, homemaker, gardener, could fix anything, and was the home remedy queen. To know Alice was to love her.

A private memorial will be held on the beach. The family would like to thank Trustbridge (Hospice) of the Palm Beaches and The Carlisle Palm Beach and its wonderful staff. The family requests donations be made to Trustbridge or an organization of your choice in Alice's name. Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 24 to July 25, 2019