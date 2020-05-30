Alice Gouveia
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gouveia, Alice
Alice (Santos) Gouveia, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2020 at the age of 95. Alice was born in Providence, Rhode Island and resided in Tequesta, Florida for the past 22 years. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Joseph Gouveia, Jr. Alice is survived by her sons, Jeffrey, Joab and James, daughter-in-law, Bernadette; grandsons Jeffrey Jr. and Joshua and great-grandchildren, Cruz, Jacob, and Delaney. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved