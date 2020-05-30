Gouveia, Alice
Alice (Santos) Gouveia, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2020 at the age of 95. Alice was born in Providence, Rhode Island and resided in Tequesta, Florida for the past 22 years. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Joseph Gouveia, Jr. Alice is survived by her sons, Jeffrey, Joab and James, daughter-in-law, Bernadette; grandsons Jeffrey Jr. and Joshua and great-grandchildren, Cruz, Jacob, and Delaney. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 30 to May 31, 2020.