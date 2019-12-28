|
|
Gunderson, Alice
Early Thursday, December 19, 2019 Alice slipped away to join her much loved and missed husband, Edward Wayne Gunderson, her parents Abraham and Sarah Wenzofsky, her brother Howard Arnell, her sister-in-law Sigrid Gunderson, her nephew Noel Johnson-Reynolds.
Alice had a passion for people and not only inspired her family and friends but touched the hearts and made a huge impact on those she met. She put the love of family first and was a loyal friend.
Leaving behind to treasure her memory, daughters Margie (Bill) Peyton and Brenda Perez. Beloved grandchildren James (Kelly), Jonathan (Lindsay), Ashley Peyton and Tony (Mimi) Perez. Adored great-grandchildren Samantha, Allyson, Jack, Waylon and Layla. Always by her side, her twin brother Burt (Carol) Summers. Many much-loved nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. You each brought joy to her life.
In lieu of flowers, you can make donations made to the .
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019