Duxbury, Alice Marie Thorp
Alice Marie Thorp Duxbury, age 87, died Friday, October 11, 2019. A native Floridian, Alice was born in Jacksonville, FL. on December 19, 1931. She grew up on Black Creek, near Green Cove Springs in rural Clay County, and there, along with her older brothers, Victor and Gerald, attended Clay County Elementary School where her mother, Augusta, was the principal. She went on to attend Florida State University from which she graduated with a Master's degree in English. After finishing at FSU she moved to South Florida and began her career as a teacher and professor; initially teaching English at Seacrest High School in Boynton Beach. In 1961, she began her tenure as a college professor at what was then Palm Beach Junior College in Lake Worth. After an esteemed career, being inducted into the Palm Beach State College Walk of Fame, one of only three professors to ever be so honored, she retired in 2003. Not ready to rest after retirement, Alice began work on a book chronicling the early 20th Century history and people of Clay County, Florida. The result, "Conversations with Augusta", was published in 2015. Alice is survived by her sons, Mark Thorp Duxbury of Lantana, FL and Shawn Duxbury of Albuquerque, NM and predeceased by her daughter Victoria. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alice Duxbury Honors Scholarship at Palm Beach State College (Please call the Palm Beach State College Foundation at (561) 868-3570 to do so). Alice was respected, admired and much loved by her colleagues, students and especially her family. We will all miss her greatly.
A memorial will be held on Sat., Dec. 7, at Dorsey–E. Earl Smith Funeral Home, 3041 Kirk Road, Lake Worth, FL. The reception will begin at 2:00PM and the memorial service at 3:00PM.
