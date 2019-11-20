|
Andrews, Alice Marion
Alice Marion Andrews, passed away on November 16, 2019. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 23 from 11:00AM to 12 Noon with services to begin at Noon. Reception to follow. Howard-Quattlebaum Funeral and Event Center, 754 US Highway 1, North Palm Beach. Burial will be at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens at 2:00PM, 5601 Greenwood Avenue, West Palm Beach.
Please visit (howard-quattlebaum.com) to leave personal condolences.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019