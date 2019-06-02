Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens Funeral Home
3041 Kirk Road
Lake Worth, FL 33461
(561) 964-3772
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens Funeral Home
3041 Kirk Road
Lake Worth, FL 33461
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
12:15 PM
Lake Worth Memory Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice BREWER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice R. BREWER

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Alice R. BREWER Obituary
BREWER, Alice R. Alice R. Brewer age 91 of Waldo, FL, passed Thurs. May 30, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Marcus Brewer, daughter Mary and son Gilbert. She is survived by her children, Lucille, Catherine, Barbra, Alice, Sara, Cheryl, Carolyn, Jo, Marsha, Cathy, Pebbles, Lowell and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Visitation will be Thurs. June 6, 2019 at 10AM-12PM at the Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Funeral Home and Graveside Committal following at 12:15 PM in the Lake Worth Memory Gardens.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now