|
|
BREWER, Alice R. Alice R. Brewer age 91 of Waldo, FL, passed Thurs. May 30, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Marcus Brewer, daughter Mary and son Gilbert. She is survived by her children, Lucille, Catherine, Barbra, Alice, Sara, Cheryl, Carolyn, Jo, Marsha, Cathy, Pebbles, Lowell and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Visitation will be Thurs. June 6, 2019 at 10AM-12PM at the Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Funeral Home and Graveside Committal following at 12:15 PM in the Lake Worth Memory Gardens.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 2, 2019