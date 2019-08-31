|
Boswell, Alice W.
Alice W. Boswell, 85, of Jupiter, FL, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2019. She was born in Marion, IL, on February 23, 1934, the daughter of Sylvester and Mae Whittington. Alice was the beloved wife of Grady C. Boswell. The two celebrated 65 years of marriage on May 29, 2019. Together they had three children: Claire Boswell (husband William Urraya), Evan Boswell (wife Denise), and William "Bill" Boswell (wife Colette). Alice also loved her grandchildren: Kristina Boswell, Brian Boswell (fiancée Adriana Georgopulos), Josiah Boswell, Jeremiah Boswell, and Abigail Boswell. She was recently blessed by the arrival of her great-grandchild, Lincoln Alexander Boswell. Alice enjoyed singing, and took lessons as a young person in Illinois. She used her gift all her life. In 1962, she was one of the singers for the Choir at Bethesda by the Sea. Later, while living in Jalisco, Mexico, she sang at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in the mid nineteen nineties. More recently she took pleasure in singing as a member of the congregation at JupiterFIRST Church, singing with the Friday volunteers with the New Day Adult Day Care Center, made possible by the Faith Lutheran Church of North Palm Beach, and meeting with friends for Sing-A-Longs. She taught school children for 17 years at Palm View Elementary in West Palm Beach for Principal Kinsey. Her work was important to her, and after retiring, she and her husband moved to Mexico for 17 years, where she was able to volunteer and tutor children there. They moved back to Florida in 2001. Their return flight was one of the first flights available after the September 11 attacks. During her and her husband's second phase of Florida life, she enjoyed church Bible study groups, and valued her Emmaus Walk experience. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00AM, on September 11, 2019, in the JupiterFIRST Church sanctuary, 1475 Indian Creek Pkwy, Jupiter, FL. Cremation arrangements are by Neptune Society.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019