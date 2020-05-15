Alicia Ann Valente
Valente, Alicia Ann
Alicia Ann Valente, of Boynton Beach, passed away peacefully at 66 years old on May 12 2020 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. She was born to Angelin and Leo Spogli. She is survived by her loving husband Andrew Valente, her three children Andrew, Michael, Christopher Valente, her granddaughter Giulianna, and her brother Ross Spogli. Alicia was a loving, kind, generous, and compassionate woman. She was loved by all and will be thought of every day. Rest in peace mom. We all love you. God bless.



Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
