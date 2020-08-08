Aline H. Cassady, age 84, of West Palm Beach, FL passed away on July 19, 2020 after a courageous battle with COPD. Aline was an amazing woman, devoted to her family and many friends. Aline enjoyed a long career as an interior designer and professional member of the American Society of Interior Designers whose sense of style and color was highly respected. Perhaps best known for her athletic prowess, Aline's passion for golf led to her development as a highly accomplished tournament golfer. Aline also loved to play tennis with her friends at Ibis Country Club and in her later years became a competitive bridge player. Aline and her positive spirit brought light, laughter, and joy to all who had the pleasure of spending time with her. She was adored by her close circle of friends and family, especially for her loving, generous heart and zest for life. She is sorely missed by her family and by each person who had the good fortune to know her. Aline is survived by her husband Ignatius Joe Costa, her daughter Leslye Johnson, her sister Barbara Cleveland, her nephew Chris Bataille, nieces Zsa Bataille and Valerie Bataille, great nephew Nathan Bataille, great-niece Shannon Ferry and great-great nephew Damien Algren.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to either Hospice of Palm Beach County, 5300 East Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 or COPD Foundation at the following web site (https://www.copdfoundation.org/
.) Anyone wishing to express condolences may sign the guest book at www.edgleycemation services.com
).