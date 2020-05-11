Hagaman, Allan Emmett
Allan Emmett Hagaman, 94, passed away in Jupiter Pavilion Trust Bridge Hospice on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. He is predeceased by his first wife, Ruth Mae (Smith) Hagaman. His current wife, Andree Klima survives.
Born in Easton, PA on May 14, 1925, he was the son of the late Emmett G. and Esther J. (Crooke) Hagaman. Allan proudly served our country during World War II in the South Pacific in the Navy. Returning stateside, he worked for Gilbert Associates as a mechanical draftsman for 37 years until he retired in 1983.
Allan was member of Juno Beach Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Florida. He was formerly a member of Lower Paxton Kingdom Hall in Harrisburg, PA and West Reading and Reading South Kingdom Halls in Pennsylvania. He served as an Elder within the congregations and was an inspiration to others for many years.
He enjoyed tinkering and fixing things. He liked to take on projects and build things. Most of all, he loved being with his family. He is revered as a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Allan is survived by two sons: Edward A. Hagaman and his wife, Lori of York, PA and Donald E. Hagaman and his wife, Arlene of Cypress, TX; daughter, Susan M. (Hagaman) Wigton and her husband, Benton of Harrisburg, PA; six grandchildren: Joel, Shawn, Melissa, Amanda, Megan and Benjamin; 16 great grandchildren and a sister: Judith (Hagaman) Englebach and her husband, Albert of Reading, PA.
He is predeceased by two brothers: Roger and Gary Hagaman.
Funeral Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, PA 19611 is honored to serve the family.
Fond memories and condolences may be recorded at
(www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com).
Allan Emmett Hagaman, 94, passed away in Jupiter Pavilion Trust Bridge Hospice on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. He is predeceased by his first wife, Ruth Mae (Smith) Hagaman. His current wife, Andree Klima survives.
Born in Easton, PA on May 14, 1925, he was the son of the late Emmett G. and Esther J. (Crooke) Hagaman. Allan proudly served our country during World War II in the South Pacific in the Navy. Returning stateside, he worked for Gilbert Associates as a mechanical draftsman for 37 years until he retired in 1983.
Allan was member of Juno Beach Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Florida. He was formerly a member of Lower Paxton Kingdom Hall in Harrisburg, PA and West Reading and Reading South Kingdom Halls in Pennsylvania. He served as an Elder within the congregations and was an inspiration to others for many years.
He enjoyed tinkering and fixing things. He liked to take on projects and build things. Most of all, he loved being with his family. He is revered as a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Allan is survived by two sons: Edward A. Hagaman and his wife, Lori of York, PA and Donald E. Hagaman and his wife, Arlene of Cypress, TX; daughter, Susan M. (Hagaman) Wigton and her husband, Benton of Harrisburg, PA; six grandchildren: Joel, Shawn, Melissa, Amanda, Megan and Benjamin; 16 great grandchildren and a sister: Judith (Hagaman) Englebach and her husband, Albert of Reading, PA.
He is predeceased by two brothers: Roger and Gary Hagaman.
Funeral Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, PA 19611 is honored to serve the family.
Fond memories and condolences may be recorded at
(www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 11 to May 12, 2020.