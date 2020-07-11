Lyons, Allan S.

Allan S. Lyons, 90, of Palm Beach Gardens, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020.

He is survived by his sister, Alice Shafran, his two daughters, Wendy Lyons Sunshine and Jody Lyons Gallagher, and his sons-in-law, Norm Sunshine and Gary Gallagher.

After graduating from Bronx High School of Science, Allan attended Lowell Textile School on a scholarship and taught riflery in the U.S. Army. He found his niche as a financial analyst and editor of Value Line Investment Survey's options and convertibles publications. A writer by inclination, he authored two books on investing and for fun, published crossword puzzles in The New York Times. In his later years, Allan penned novels and a steady stream of limericks and doggerel.

Allan was a competitive Life Master bridge player, a tennis player, an opera lover, a devotee of puzzles, and a romantic who was married three times, cohabited with a beloved partner for twenty years, and found new love at the age of 89.

Allan was a world traveler with a keen intellect and a quip for every occasion. Mischievous and playful, he was always working on a new project, joke, or poem. Those who knew him well appreciated his complexity, energy, resilience, and the fire that never left him until almost the very end. He will be dearly missed.

To honor Allan's life, please consider donating to Trustbridge Hospice Foundation, 5300 East Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 or to the cancer research foundation of your choice.



