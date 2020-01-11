|
|
King, Allan U.
Allan U. King, 86, of West Palm Beach, FL, passed on January 7, 2020. Born in Fitzgerald, GA, on February 8, 1933, he was the second of seven children of Thomas Bradley King and Edna Chaple King. When Allan was an infant, his family moved to West Palm Beach, FL where he has lived his entire creative, adventurous life. Graduating from Palm Beach High School in 1951, he worked as a carpenter before enlisting in the Air Force where he was stationed in Denver, CO and became an aerial photography instructor. He married his high school sweetheart, Aubrey Carroll, in 1953. Shortly after leaving the service in 1956, he began attending Palm Beach Junior College and transferred to the University of Florida from which he received a Bachelor's Degree in Math Education in 1962. Later he went on to receive a Master's Degree in Math Education from Florida Atlantic University.
In 1963, Allan began his thirty-two year teaching career at Forest Hill High School in West Palm Beach. Mr. King taught mathematics, was the Math Department Chair and Junior Class Sponsor. He is thought of fondly by many of his former students. Every summer during this time, he and Aubrey packed up the family van and toured the lower 48 where they visited every state capital. His favorite place was Yellowstone and the Tetons where he did some mountain climbing with his son. After his retirement, he continued to travel throughout the United States where he hiked in the summer and skied in the winter with family and friends. He also traveled to Australia and Europe. In 2001 he married Margaret "Peggy" Adams with whom he has enjoyed traveling, cruising and skiing.
His creativity is exemplified by his home which he built in 1957 and which he remodeled and rebuilt in 1986 after a fire. Its many unique features attest to Allan's ingenuity. He also frequently won Florida Ski Council costume contests with his original creations. His adventurous spirit was shown in his mountain climbing, SCUBA diving, fishing and snow skiing until he was eighty-two.
He is survived by: Margaret "Peggy" Adams-King of West Palm Beach; his children, Gary King (Rose) of Matlacha, FL, Diane Poules (Chuck) of Jupiter and Beverly Ciotti (Jim) of Jupiter; grandchildren, Alex (Megumi) King and Aubrey King, Garrett and Everett Myers, Eve and Ella Ciotti and Sarah Holling, his step grandchildren Andrew and Julia Ciotti and his sisters, DeeDee Murphy of Dunedin, FL, Rosalie Stoughton (Larry) of Northglenn, CO, and Nancy Williams (Dick) of Palm Beach Gardens. He is predeceased by his first wife, Aubrey and his siblings: Earlene Green, Terry King, and Pat King.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, January 13 from 4:00PM to 6:00PM at Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens, 3041 Kirk Rd, Lake Worth. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the in his name.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020