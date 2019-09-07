|
Glazer, Allen
On September 5, 2019, Allen Glazer passed away on his 90th birthday. He grew up in Detroit, MI where he met his wife of 65 years, Phyllis Stein. After serving as a Marine in the Korean War he worked as an air conditioning and heating mechanic. He loved to watch sports and spend time with his family. In 1975, he moved to North Miami Beach. After retiring in 1994 he moved to Sunrise Florida where he worked as a school crossing guard. He recently moved to West Palm Beach to be closer to his daughter, Karen Roberts. He was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Rose Glazer, and his sister Gloria Portney. He is survived by his loving wife Phyllis, his brother Barry Glazer, two daughters Karen Roberts (Mark) and Debbie Wiles, and grandchildren Rian and Mallory. A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday September 8, 2019 at 3:30PM at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens, 5601 Greenwood Ave, West Palm Beach, FL. In lieu of flowers, a donation in his name can be made to Temple Judea in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019