Home

POWERED BY

Services
Royal Palm Funeral Home
5601 GREENWOOD AVE
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
(561) 848-8659
Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Glazer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen Glazer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allen Glazer Obituary
Glazer, Allen
On September 5, 2019, Allen Glazer passed away on his 90th birthday. He grew up in Detroit, MI where he met his wife of 65 years, Phyllis Stein. After serving as a Marine in the Korean War he worked as an air conditioning and heating mechanic. He loved to watch sports and spend time with his family. In 1975, he moved to North Miami Beach. After retiring in 1994 he moved to Sunrise Florida where he worked as a school crossing guard. He recently moved to West Palm Beach to be closer to his daughter, Karen Roberts. He was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Rose Glazer, and his sister Gloria Portney. He is survived by his loving wife Phyllis, his brother Barry Glazer, two daughters Karen Roberts (Mark) and Debbie Wiles, and grandchildren Rian and Mallory. A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday September 8, 2019 at 3:30PM at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens, 5601 Greenwood Ave, West Palm Beach, FL. In lieu of flowers, a donation in his name can be made to Temple Judea in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now