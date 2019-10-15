Home

Allen Mason Obituary
Mason, Allen
It is with overwhelming sadness that we announce the passing of Allen Mason. Allen Mason passed away peacefully at home on October 14, 2019.
Allen was born in the Bronx, NY. Devoted husband to Zelda for 33 years. Loving father to Scott Mason, who predecessor him, Heather Mason, Laurie Taylor (Todd), Candy Lindquist (Jim), Traci Braun (Keith), grandfather to Carter (Megan), Daniel (Ashleigh), Zachary, and Rachel. He is also survived by his sister, Elaine Weinberger (Marty) and was predeceased by his sister, Susan Knauer.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00PM today at Temple Israel, 1901 N. Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, with burial at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens in West Palm Beach.
Donations may be made to Alpert Jewish Family Service or Temple Israel.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
