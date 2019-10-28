|
|
Whittemore, Allen West
Allen West Whittemore passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 20, 2019 of natural causes and was surrounded by family. Born on March 25, 1934, he grew up in St. Louis, MO. Allen (to his grandchildren Bobby) was a kind, gentle loving man who was at his best when family was nearby. He attended St. Louis Country Day School before going off to the Taft School for his high school years. He graduated from Brown University where he swam for his four years and was the school's Poet Laureate. He attended Bexley Hall, an Episcopal Seminary in Ohio. He was a Trust Officer at St. Louis Union Trust Company before becoming an English teacher at St Louis Country Day School. He was vital in introducing ice hockey to both CDS and the St. Louis Country Club. In 1985 he, and his wife Terry, moved to Florida when he continued teaching at the St. Andrews School and was Dean of Faculty.
As a child, he spent summers in both Harbor Springs, MI and Watch Hill, RI. He and Terry eventually settled in both Florida and Harbor Springs, where he was fortunate to have many wonderful friends in both locations. Allen was a lifelong Episcopalian and member of several churches including St. Michaels and St. George in St. Louis, Bethesda-by-the-Sea and St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Florida, and St. John's Episcopal Church in Harbor Springs, MI. He served on the vestry, was a lay reader and Chalice Bearer and was a St. Stephens Minister. He also taught many Christianity based adult poetry classes and directed several plays.
Allen is survived by his wife Terry, son Allen, Jr. (Mary) and daughter Anne Pursley, grandchildren Elise, Stewart and Caroline Pursley and Ellen Whittemore. He is also survived by his brother Clinton L. Whittemore, III (Eliza) and many nieces and nephews. The family is very grateful to the kind staff of Pineview Cottage in Harbor Springs and Independence Village in Petoskey and Larry Keeler for their wonderful care and attention.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 52, Harbor Springs, MI 49740; the Church of St. Michael and St. George, 6345 Wydown, Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63105; MICDS, 101 N Warson Rd, St Louis, MO 63124; Hospice of Michigan, 830 S Otsego Ave, Gaylord, MI 49735 or .
There will be a Memorial Service on November 19 at 4:00P.M. at the Church of St. Michael and St. George, 6345 Wydown, Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63105 , and a service next summer at St. John's Episcopal Church in Harbor Springs, MI.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019