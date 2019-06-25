Macauley, Alma Jane

Alma Jane "Leila" Macauley, died peacefully on Monday, June 10, 2019, at her home in North Palm Beach, Florida, surrounded by loved ones.

She was born on December 23, 1921, in the Redlands area of southwest Miami-Dade County, Florida to Carl and Frankie (Hobson) Lindgren. The Lindgrens were a founding family of Miami-Dade, and the family homestead still stands in southwest Miami.

She earned her bachelor's degree and a Masters in English from the University of Miami. She spent a number of years in the Miami public school system, working her way up from English teacher to Dean of Girls (the highest position available to women at that time) at South Miami Junior High School.

Alma Jane's first husband, Francis Schwarzenbek, earned a Distinguished Flying Cross for heroism as a pilot in World War II. He was shot down over France and never had the chance to meet their son, Bart. She later married James Rice, chief truancy officer for the Miami school system, who adopted Bart and with whom she had a daughter, Melinda. After they divorced, she married Bob Macauley, an executive in the paper industry, and had a son Bob, Jr.

She was a devoted mother and loving wife. She was also a woman of abiding grace and generosity, welcoming people into her home, offering warm friendship and wise counsel. She truly enjoyed helping people, whether it was delivering one of her "crisis custards" to a sick friend or connecting a startup charity with a potential partner. She was a mother figure and mentor to many beyond her immediate family.

A devout Christian throughout her life, she lived out the Biblical exhortation to care for the poor. For over forty years she was the driving force and inspiration behind The Friends of Children, Inc., a charity which supports child and family programs around the world. It has an unprecedented administrative overhead of less than one percent, thanks to numerous volunteer hours put in by herself, her close friend, Anne Weirether, and Annie Yates.

She was also an integral part of Americares Foundation, which she and Bob founded in 1979. As Vice Chair and long-serving board member, she played a key role in Americares growing from literally a "mom-and-pop joint" in the corner office of Bob's paper company to the world's leading nonprofit provider of donated medicine and medical supplies.

She was predeceased by her parents, her brother Buddy, and in 2010 by her husband of 45 years, Bob. She is survived by her children Bart (Jane) Rice, Melinda (Marianne) Macauley, and Bob (Pam) Macauley, six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, three nieces and nephews, and sister-in-law Sheila (Macauley) Duncan. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Friends of Children (thefriendsofchildren.org) in Danbury, CT or the Americares Free Clinics (americares.org).