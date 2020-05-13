Wooten, Alpheus
Alpheus Wooten, 73, of Delray Beach, FL, passed away on May 6, 2020. A public viewing will be held Saturday May 16, 2020 from 10:00AM until 11:00AM at Evangelistic Outreach Ministries, 251 SW 8th Street, Delray Beach, FL 33444. A Celebration of Life will commence on Saturday May 16, 2020 at 11:00AM at Evangelistic Outreach Ministries, 251 SW 8th Street, Delray Beach, FL 33444. Complete funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Brown's Funeral Home, 1004 South Dixie Highway, Lantana, FL 33462.
Alpheus Wooten, 73, of Delray Beach, FL, passed away on May 6, 2020. A public viewing will be held Saturday May 16, 2020 from 10:00AM until 11:00AM at Evangelistic Outreach Ministries, 251 SW 8th Street, Delray Beach, FL 33444. A Celebration of Life will commence on Saturday May 16, 2020 at 11:00AM at Evangelistic Outreach Ministries, 251 SW 8th Street, Delray Beach, FL 33444. Complete funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Brown's Funeral Home, 1004 South Dixie Highway, Lantana, FL 33462.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 13 to May 14, 2020.