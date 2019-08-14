|
Montgomery, Alven Adolphus
Deacon Alven Adolphus Montgomery age 78, of Riviera Beach, Florida. passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital following an extended illness.
A retired Barber, locally.
Homegoing Services will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 1915 Spruce Avenue, West Palm Beach, Florida. Reverend Benjamin Carroll, Pastor. Minister Tania Carroll, officiating. Friends may call on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 6 - 8 p.m. at the church mentioned above. Interment at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019