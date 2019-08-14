Home

Timothy E. Kitchens Funeral Home - Riviera Beach
2703 Broadway Ave.
Riviera Beach, FL 33404
(561) 844-8744
Alven Adolphus Montgomery

Alven Adolphus Montgomery Obituary
Montgomery, Alven Adolphus
Deacon Alven Adolphus Montgomery age 78, of Riviera Beach, Florida. passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital following an extended illness.
A retired Barber, locally.
Homegoing Services will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 1915 Spruce Avenue, West Palm Beach, Florida. Reverend Benjamin Carroll, Pastor. Minister Tania Carroll, officiating. Friends may call on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 6 - 8 p.m. at the church mentioned above. Interment at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
