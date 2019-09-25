Home

Royal Palm Funeral Home
5601 GREENWOOD AVE
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
(561) 848-8659
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Blue Heron Church of God
2600 Avenue "H" West
Riviera Beach, FL
Alvin Charles Duckworth


1939 - 2019
Alvin Charles Duckworth Obituary
Duckworth, Alvin Charles
Alvin Charles Duckworth age 79, of West Palm Beach, Florida died peacefully on September 11, 2019. A Visitation will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 5:00PM-7:00PM at Royal Palm Funeral Home, 5601 Greenwood Avenue, West Palm Beach, Florida 33407. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00AM at Blue Heron Church of God, 2600 Avenue "H" West, Riviera Beach, Florid 33404. An Interment will follow at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens, 5601 Greenwood Avenue, West Palm Beach, Florida 33407. Services are entrusted to Royal Palm Funeral Home. Please log on to royalpalmfuneralhome.com to leave condolences and share memories.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
