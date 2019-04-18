Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Old West Enrichment Center
Resources
More Obituaries for Alvin CLOUD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alvin Lorenzo CLOUD Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alvin Lorenzo CLOUD Sr. Obituary
CLOUD, Sr., Alvin Lorenzo Alvin Lorenzo Cloud, Sr., 65, of Tallahassee, passed on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Funeral services are 3:00PM Saturday at Old West Enrichment Center, with burial in St. Peter Cemetery, Woodville, FL. Viewing - visitation is 3:00PM to 7:00PM Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Mr. Cloud was an expert tile setter and Harley-Davidson motorcycle enthusiast. Survivors include his daughter, Gayla Cloud (Errick) Farmer; sons, Alvin Lorenzo Cloud, Jr. and Devin (Kai) Cloud; 13 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sisters, Wilhemina (Dennard III) Bassa, Delorest Lattimore, Helen Hamilton, Delores Davis and Yvonne Spann; brothers, Billy (Gwendolyn) Doyle and James Jackson; and numerous other relatives and friends. His son, Mario Cloud preceded Alvin in death.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now