Celentano Funeral Home
424 Elm Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-865-1234
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Celentano Funeral Home
424 Elm Street
New Haven, CT 06511
Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Celentano Funeral Home
424 Elm Street
New Haven, CT 06511
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
All Saints Cemetery
North Haven, CT
Amelia Mazziotti


1929 - 2019
Amelia Mazziotti Obituary
Mazziotti, Amelia
Amelia Terese (Sanzari) Mazziotti, 89, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, passed away surrounded by family on July 5, 2019. She was born on December 5, 1929, daughter of Salvatore Sanzari and Jane (Ressa) Sanzari of Westville in New Haven, CT. Amelia was the beloved wife of Fred Mazziotti (deceased) of New Haven, CT for over 35 years. They met as students at the University of Connecticut. She was born in New Haven, CT where she had many friends and relatives. She graduated from New Haven High School (Truman Street). She continued her education graduating with a Bachelors of Science Degree in Microbiology from Albertus Magnus College in 1951 and a Masters of Science Degree in Microbiology in 1952 from the University of Connecticut. She was one of the first women to earn a Masters of Science degree at the University. Later in her life she returned to school earning her teaching and administrative accreditation at Madonna College. She was principal of several schools within the Archdiocese of Hartford, CT.
She was a loving and devoted mother and is survived by her four children: Richard, Joan, Paul and Linda and her four grandchildren.
Friends may attend a service to be held this Saturday, July 13 at 10:00AM at the Celentano Funeral Home located at 424 Elm Street, New Haven, CT 06511 and may call from 9:00AM to 10:00AM, followed by a graveside service at All Saints Cemetery, North Haven, CT at 11:00AM.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 13 to July 14, 2019
