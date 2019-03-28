REILLY, Amy Adriene Amy Adriene Reilly, age 41, Jupiter, FL, formerly of Monmouth County, NJ. Amy passed away on March 16, 2019 of a cardiac event. She was a loyal friend to many and enjoyed the many social groups she was involved in. She loved her community and was a role model for many. She was an incredibly loving mother to four beautiful children, Ashley Grace Cohen -14, Luke -4, Brooke -3, Charlotte "Charley" -1. She was an amazing wife and best friend who managed the chaos of a hectic household but still enjoyed getting dressed up for a night out on the town with friends. We will all miss her dearly. Amy loved to travel especially to her home state of New Jersey and Colorado. She loved both the shore and the mountains. She was incredibly compassionate and was involved in many charitable efforts such as Little Smiles, El Sol, and assisted in many abused/single mothers groups. She loved always having family around, especially her brother, sister and aunts and uncles. Amy was always spending time with, not only her children and their friends, but her many nieces and nephews. Amy was a loving and devoted mother, wife, and sister. Amy is survived by her husband Joseph (Joe), her four children, Ashley Grace Cohen, Luke Charles Reilly, Brooke Faith Reilly, and Charlotte "Charley" Hope Reilly, her sister Ana Gorman (Scott) of Wall, NJ along with Ana's children Ella and Matthew. She is also survived by her brother Jeffrey Cuellar (Kaitlyn) and their children Ramona, Siena, and Zeke. She is survived by her sisters-in-law Kathy (Kevin) and Michelle (Sean) and her kids Sean Michael, Reilly, and Kieran and brother-in-law, Brian (Shannon), along with their children Grace, Brendan, Colin, Reece, and Logan. A private celebration will be held in Amy's honor. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Little Smiles charity in Amy's name at (www.littlesmiles .org). Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary