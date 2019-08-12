|
Darst, Amy Josephine
Amy Josephine (Harris) Darst, 102, Lake Worth. She was born in 1916 in West Palm Beach to parents James C. Harris and Brucie R. Langford, the fifth of six children. She married Russell Darst, Jr., of Lake Worth in 1941. She loved her children, and she enjoyed cooking, gardening, and going to church. She was predeceased by her brothers Langford, Richard, Charles, and Robert Harris and her sister Elizabeth (Harris) Reaves. She is survived by her four children -- R. Paul Darst of Tallahassee, James H. Darst of Boynton Beach, John C. Darst of Lantana, and Josephine Anne Darst of Lake Worth -- and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019