Russell, Amy
Amy Caryn Eisner Russell, 43, died on August 11, 2020 in Jupiter, FL after a five-year battle with cancer. She was a devoted mother and selfless friend whose bright spirit was a gift to all who knew her.
Amy was born on March 22, 1977, in Fairfax, VA. She had a loving and adventurous childhood, filled with beach and ski vacations, summers at Camp Saginaw, soccer games and swim meets. She completed exchange programs in Costa Rica, where she learned Spanish, and Israel, where she attended the American International School in Even Yehuda.
A smart and ambitious student, Amy graduated one year early, in 1994, from Winston Churchill High School in Potomac, MD, and matriculated at the honors program of the University of Maryland. She finished college in just three years, too, graduating in 1997 at the age of 20.
After taking a year off school to backpack through Europe, Amy attended the University of Miami School of Law. She graduated in 2001 and began her career as a health care attorney.
That same year, she was sitting by the pool when another recent law school graduate — and resident of the same apartment building — struck up a conversation. That conversation would continue for the rest of her days: Amy married Brian Russell in 2003. Soon after, they moved to Palm Beach County, where they welcomed three children.
Amy was the definition of a go-getter, gracefully balancing life as a full-time litigator, dedicated mother, and volunteer for every cause under the sun. Despite her impossibly busy schedule, she always got things done — and always made time for the things that mattered: walks with her dogs, lunches with her girlfriends, BBQs with her parents, and beach vacations with her husband and children, whom she loved more than anything in the world. Amy had a knack for appreciating the small things that made life grand, be it trips to Target or breakfasts at Lazy Loggerhead Cafe. To her, life needn't be expensive or fancy; it just needed to be filled with love.
Amy will be remembered as warm and kind, yet strong and opinionated. She had a great sense of humor, and loved to play pranks: She once even bribed a high-end chef to put fake bugs in her family's food. She was friendly and open, with an innate ability to find common ground, radiating empathy with every word and every action. When you walked away from a conversation with Amy, you walked away feeling special — that was her gift.
After she got sick, Amy continued to lift up those around her. She spent hours talking on the phone, cooking homemade meals, and crafting care packages for her family and neighbors. That's just who she was: selfless, giving, tireless in her support for her community. Even in the face of tremendous adversity, Amy continued to show up with courage and a smile, focusing on the quality — rather than the quantity — of her days on Earth.
Although we shall never fill the hole left by Amy's loss, we shall forever be inspired by everything she did and everything she was. We shall strive to live as she did — to see the bright side, no matter what. To say something nice, or nothing at all. To accept everyone for who they are, without judgment and with ample love. To work at it every day, with persistence and positivity, just like she did.
Amy is survived by her parents David and Lois Eisner; her husband, Brian Russell; her children Kevin, Hannah, and Sydney Russell; her brothers Jason (Jill) and Eric (Lauren) Eisner; six nieces and nephews; countless aunts, uncles, and cousins; and a host of dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes in-memoriam donations to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
(lls.org
).