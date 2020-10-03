Reverend Ana Marie Higginbothan

Reverend Ana Marie Higginbothan, of West Palm Beach, FL, peacefully transitioned on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

Her memory will forever be cherished by her husband, Reverend Thomas Higginbothan; children, Laura Young, Christopher Higginbothan and Kemet Jones (Cimino); and a host of other relatives and friends.

Celebration of Life will be held 1:00PM Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Royal Palm Funeral Home, 5601 Greenwood Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL.

The Family will receive friends from 4:00PM to 7:00PM on Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Funeral Home.



