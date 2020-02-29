|
|
Cortez, Anastasia
Anastasia Cortez "Tachita", 91, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend passed away peacefully at her home on February 29, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband Julian Cortez, Jr. and son Julian Cortez III. She is survived by her children Herminia Garcia (Trinidad, deceased), Maria Quinones (Irving), Eduardo Cortez, Daniel Cortez (Tammy), David Cortez (Robin), Eleazar Cortez (Nancy), Dahlia Perez (Joe), Joe Cortez (Chris), Tomas Cortez, 17 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren. Tachita enjoyed tending to her flowers and plants along with quilting and various crafts. She was a member of the Our Lady Queen of Peace choir for many years- where she and Julian were founding members. She was loved and respected by so many and will be greatly missed. A visitation will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 6:00PM to 9:00PM at Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Funeral Home, 3041 Kirk Rd, Lake Worth, FL 33461. A Mass of Resurrection will take place Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 10:00AM, at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 345 S Military Trl, West Palm Beach, FL 33415. Interment will immediately follow at Lake Worth Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 9600 W. Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33446.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020