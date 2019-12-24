|
Onley, Andrea K.
Andrea K. Onley, 55, a long-time resident of Delray Beach, passed away December 19, 2019, at Delray Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph Onley, daughter, Kyrsten Willingham, and grandson, Tremaine Hunter, mother, Zenora Clay and a host of Relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael McCray.
She built a successful career, serving her community as an emergency dispatcher for the Delray Beach and Lantana Police Departments. Andrea loved serving as an elder in her church, using her seamstress skills to craft beautiful pieces, and spending time with family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor on Saturday, December 28, 2019 - 12:00PM, at Lake Ida Church of Christ, 1300 Lake Ida Rd, Delray Beach, FL 33444 561-265-0422.
Brown's Funeral Home, 1004 South Dixie Hwy, Lantana, FL 33462 (561) 533-5256 is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019