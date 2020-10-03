1/1
Andrew Cyril Dax
Andrew Cyril Dax lovingly known as "Gramps" was born to eternal life on the morning of September 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Genevieve Olecki on March 18, 1997, mother Mabel and father Herman, brothers Earl, Roland, Herman and Leon, sisters Estelle, Mabel, Marlene and Audrey. He is survived by his brothers Marvin and Dave, three children Susan (husband Todd), John (wife Gerry) and Jason (wife Jennifer) along with six grandchildren Allie, Adeline, Phoenix, Eddie, Emerson and Evie. The immediate family will be performing a private ceremony we thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. Additional information can be found at the link below.
https://www.palmswestfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Andrew-Dax/

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palms West Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
110 Business Park Way
Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411
(561) 753-6004
