EITER, Andrew G. Andrew "Andy" G. Eiter, 60, of Port St. Joe, FL passed away January 9, 2019 at Covenant Care Hospice, Sacred Heart Hospital, Pensacola, FL. He was born March 12, 1958 in Antigo, WI to the late Edward and MaryLou (Stengl) Eiter. After graduating Antigo High School he moved to Florida. Andy married Sharon Saternis March 13, 2001 in Jost Van Dyke, BVI. They resided in Broad Brook, CT for 19 years. Andy retired in April 2018 after 38 years in military jet engine manufacture at Pratt and Whitney, starting in Florida. In 2000 he was relocated to East Hartford where he met his work family Scott and Rose. Andy was a life long Packer fan, spent many hours washing & driving his CTSV "WHOOOSH" while listening to country & western, especially George Strait. Andy was always working a home improvement project, proudest of the hidden backyard oasis he created. He took pleasure feeding and watching birds in his yard and while hiking the woods and trails of New England. Andy took up golf again, with his friend Brian. He learned the love of the game from his father Ed and Uncle Bob. Andy will be remembered for his Christmas decorating passion. Starting in October, mini trees, arches and a mega tree all made by Andy were part of the 40k plus outdoor light and blow mold display. It thrilled him when families stopped to count the Santas, take pictures and donate food to the local food bank. Andy was patriotic, a conservative and a proud supporter of Trump, the and NRA. Andy photographed all his interests. He had just relocated to his dream retirement location of Port St. Joe, FL where he was enjoying nature, walks and drives on the beach, fabulous sunsets and majestic starry night skies. Andy is survived by his wife Sharon (Saternis) of Port St. Joe, FL, brother R. Bruce Eiter of Manitowoc, WI, sister Karen (Dan) Klarich of Marinette, WI; aunt Sr. Peter Stengl of Manitowoc, WI; brothers-in-law Mark (Janet) Saternis of Clayton, NC, Michael (Patricia) Saternis of Palm Beach Gardens, FL and Joseph Saternis of Vernon, CT, sister-in-law Wendy (Michael) Judge of Ellington, CT and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Andy was preceded in death by his parents Edward and MaryLou Eiter, his brother Robert Eiter and his fur babies Sammy and Lilah. Memorial contributions may be made to Cold Spring, KY. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 21, 2019