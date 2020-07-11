LaFleur, Andrew

Andrew LaFleur passed away unexpectedly on July 3, 2020. Andrew was born on July 8, 1993 in Okinawa, Japan to Anne and Michael LaFleur while his family was stationed there with the Marine Corps. Andrew grew up in West Palm Beach, Florida where he attended Forest Hill High School. He was in the magnet program for environmental science as well as the marching band. Andrew spent time in Tallahassee where he attended college and was a youth leader for St. Luke's. Andrew went to Japan as well on a mission trip as a group leader. He was also a life long member at First Lutheran, WPB. Andrew graduated FSU with a degree in creative writing. Directly after college, he became a high school teacher at Forest Hill HS. Andrew was a multi talented young man who loved life, music, writing, reading, history, food, his family and friends. He was inspiring and dynamic and beautiful. Andrew is survived by his mother, Anne and siblings, Christina (Wendy), Benjamin, Katherine, Holly, Christian, 7 nieces and nephews, cousins, uncles and aunts. His family will hold private memorial July 13, 2020.



