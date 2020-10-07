Andrew R. Innocenzi
On Thursday, September 24, 2020, Andrew "Andy" R. Innocenzi, US Army Air Force Veteran and World War II fighter pilot, son, husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, and great-grandfather died peacefully at the age of 95 in West Palm Beach, FL.
The son of Italian immigrants, Ugo Innocenzi and Elizabeth (Levo) Innocenzi, Andy was born and grew up in Arnold, PA. After graduating from Arnold, PA High School in 1942 he enlisted in the Army Air Corps. Flight officer and pilot, Andy Innocenzi was transferred overseas to RAF Duxford Airforce Base in England.
There with the 78th Fighter Group and 83rd Fighter Squadron Andy escorted B-17 bombers flying the P-51 Mustang, and the C-47's and P-39's. He flew 30 missions and logged 135 combat hours and was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant.
During World War II, on a trip to escort a B-17, his plane crash landed in Poltava, Russia due to landing gear failure. He was soon greeted by Russian soldiers, who took him to Kiev, where he was interned as a gentleman officer but, officially listed as MIA by the US Army.
After his time in the military, Andy spend over 40 years working for Metropolitan Life Insurance beginning as an agent collecting 25 cent premiums door to door and retiring from MetLife as a senior officer of the company.
Andy was married 54 years to Lorrain (Bunchez) Innocenzi. After she passed, he moved down to South Palm Beach, FL to live. There he met and married ballet dancer and ballet teacher, Susan Gigliotti. They were married for over 21 years. He continually said how blessed he was to have had two beautiful women in this life.
He once told a neighbor in his golf community "some people move to Florida to die but, I moved to Florida to live!". Live he did. Andy and Susan traveled around the world and they took 51 cruises.
Andy and Susan Innocenzi resided in the City of Atlantis, FL where he was an avid golfer who played to a single digit handicap when he was younger.
Andy was preceded in death by father and mother Ugo and Elizabeth Innocenzi, his wife Lorrain (Bunchez) Innocenzi, a brother Thomas E. Innocenzi and wife Jean Innocenzi, and son-in-law William S. Kistler. He is survived by his wife Susan (Gigliotti) Innocenzi of Atlantis, FL, son, James A. Innocenzi and Lynn (Herriman) Innocenzi of Oakton, VA, daughter Jamie (Innocenzi) Kistler of Ben Avon, PA, granddaughter, Brittany (Kistler) Dill and Norman Dill, and two great-grandsons, Aiden and Lucas Dill of Emsworth, PA, step-son Bradley J. Stocking of West Hollywood, CA, and step-daughters Erin Stocking Clark and Mason Clark IV, Mason Allen Clark V and Zoey Lynn Clark of Westport, CT, and Emily V. Stocking of Stamford, CT.
A mass open to the public to celebrate Andy's life will be held Saturday, October 10 at 9:30AM at Mount St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church, 100 Freeport Rd, New Kensington, PA 15068.
In lieu of flowers the family would like any donations in his name be made to the McGuire Memorial Foundation, PO Box 1341, Moon Township, PA 15108 or (https://mcguirememorialfoundation.org
Arrangements were entrusted to the Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home, Inc. 1509 5th Ave, Arnold, PA, JohnPaul Bertucci, Owner/Supervisor.
To leave an online condolence visit (www.Giunta-Bertucci.com
