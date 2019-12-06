Home

POWERED BY

Services
IJ Morris at Star of David of the Palm Beaches | Star of David Cemetery of
9321 Memorial Park Road
West Palm Beach, FL 33412
(561) 627-2277
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Lepoff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew S. Lepoff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew S. Lepoff Obituary
Lepoff, Andrew S.
May 8, 1956 - December 3, 2019
Dr. Andrew S. Lepoff D.O., son of Dr. Irvin Lepoff, D.O., and Sylvia Lepoff, younger brother to Dr. Norman Lepoff, D.O., was a General and Vascular Surgeon who practiced in Palm Beach County for over 25 years. He was loved and respected by his family, friends, and colleagues for a life defined by selflessness, compassion, generosity, and honor. Andrew was an outstanding and skilled surgeon who saved countless lives. He enjoyed teaching and being a mentor to many residents and students. His impact on this community was profound yet he remained humble to his core. This loss is immeasurable and words cannot express how greatly he will be missed by his family and the community for which he tirelessly served. He is survived by his wife Lisa Lepoff and children Dr. Ariel Lepoff, D.P.M., Dr. David Lepoff, D.O. and Jewel Lepoff.
Funeral Services will be held 2:30PM Sunday, December 8, 2019, at IJ Morris Star of David Cemetery of the Palm Beaches, 9321 Memorial Park Rd, West Palm Beach, FL 33412.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -