Lepoff, Andrew S.
May 8, 1956 - December 3, 2019
Dr. Andrew S. Lepoff D.O., son of Dr. Irvin Lepoff, D.O., and Sylvia Lepoff, younger brother to Dr. Norman Lepoff, D.O., was a General and Vascular Surgeon who practiced in Palm Beach County for over 25 years. He was loved and respected by his family, friends, and colleagues for a life defined by selflessness, compassion, generosity, and honor. Andrew was an outstanding and skilled surgeon who saved countless lives. He enjoyed teaching and being a mentor to many residents and students. His impact on this community was profound yet he remained humble to his core. This loss is immeasurable and words cannot express how greatly he will be missed by his family and the community for which he tirelessly served. He is survived by his wife Lisa Lepoff and children Dr. Ariel Lepoff, D.P.M., Dr. David Lepoff, D.O. and Jewel Lepoff.
Funeral Services will be held 2:30PM Sunday, December 8, 2019, at IJ Morris Star of David Cemetery of the Palm Beaches, 9321 Memorial Park Rd, West Palm Beach, FL 33412.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019