Hillman, Andrew Samuel
Andrew Samuel Hillman, 67, of West Palm Beach, passed away on January 20, 2020 surrounded by his two loving daughters and his beloved sister. He was born on February 17, 1952 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and grew up in Coatesville. He graduated college from American University and received his J.D. from Temple University School of Law. He is remembered for his passion for the Philadelphia Eagles, a great tennis game, and his commitment to the Jewish faith. He is survived by his two daughters, Lauren Hillman Kase (Benjamin); Alexis Grace Hillman Valasek (William). He was the proud grandfather (Pop-pop) of Sebastian, Charlotte and Alexander Kase and Maya and Evan Valasek. He is also survived by the mother of his daughters, Roberta Black Hillman, his loving sister Arlene Hillman Shank (Jerrold), many nieces, nephews, and life-long friends from around the country. He was preceded in death by his parents Herman and Evelyn Riebman Hillman, his sister Sarah Leah Hillman McKinley and his beloved yellow Labrador Yofi. Services will be held at the Yeckes Family Chapel at Temple Beth El in West Palm Beach, Florida on January 23 at 10:00AM. Shiva will be held at the home of Michael and Bonnie Patipa, 112 Ebbtide Drive in North Palm Beach that evening from 4–7PM, Shiva service to be held at 6PM. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the , .
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020