|
|
Bytnar, Andrzej
Mr. Andrzej "Andrew" Bytnar died unexpectedly in Palm Beach, Florida on July 28, 2019 at the age of 66.
Andrzej is survived by his children, Jakub, Helena, Urszula and Katarzyna and his brother Jozef. He is preceded in death by his parents and three siblings.
Andrzej was born on February 4, 1953 in Albigowa, Poland to Jan and Helena. After moving to Palm Beach, Andrzej began working in the community in a variety of positions. He is remembered as a stern yet fair father by his children, who now span the globe applying the many skills he taught them throughout their lives.
Andrzej was accomplished at his every endeavor and was always looking for new projects and investments. He was a driven, passionate individual who loved to dance and the pursuit of knowledge, always pushing and striving for the success of his children. He was an active and dedicated member of the St. Edwards Roman Catholic Church, and the Polish American Club of Miami.
A funeral is scheduled for 11:00AM on Saturday, August 3 at Mary Immaculate Catholic Church. Father Tomasz will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Andrzej's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Polish American Club of Miami, 1440 79th Street Causeway, Suite 117, Miami, FL 33141.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019