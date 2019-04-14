|
RICHARDSON, Angela Louise The funeral service for Angela Louise Richardson will be held 11:00AM Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the Greater New Mt. Canaan Baptist Church, 36 W. 18th St, Jacksonville, FL 32209. The visitation will be held 5:00PM to 7:00PM, Monday, April 15, 2019 at the mortuary. Interment in Edgewood Cemetery. Please sign the family guestbook and view the video tribute at (www.tswarden.com)Arrangements in care of Funerals By T. S. Warden, Tyrone S. Warden, FDIC, 4315 N. Main St, Jacksonville, FL (904) 765-1234
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 14, 2019