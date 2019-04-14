Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funerals by T. S. Warden
4315 North Main St
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 765-1234
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funerals by T. S. Warden
4315 North Main St
Jacksonville, FL 32206
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater New Mt. Canaan Baptist Church
36 W. 18th St
Jacksonville, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela RICHARDSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela Louise RICHARDSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Angela Louise RICHARDSON Obituary
RICHARDSON, Angela Louise The funeral service for Angela Louise Richardson will be held 11:00AM Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the Greater New Mt. Canaan Baptist Church, 36 W. 18th St, Jacksonville, FL 32209. The visitation will be held 5:00PM to 7:00PM, Monday, April 15, 2019 at the mortuary. Interment in Edgewood Cemetery. Please sign the family guestbook and view the video tribute at (www.tswarden.com)Arrangements in care of Funerals By T. S. Warden, Tyrone S. Warden, FDIC, 4315 N. Main St, Jacksonville, FL (904) 765-1234
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now