MADDEN, Angela Angela Madden, co-founder of international public relations firm Transmedia Group, dies in Boca Raton after long battle with breast cancer. She was 78. Angela Madden, who with her husband Thomas J. Madden, created and operated TransMedia Group, one of America's leading international public relations firms, died Sunday at her home in Boca Raton after bravely fighting more than a 10-year battle with breast cancer. She was 78. The firm she and her husband launched in 1981 in New York City today serves clients worldwide from its offices in Boca Raton and Rome, Italy, the country where she was born and raised in the town of Giovinazzo, Province of Bari. TransMedia's clients over the years have included some of the world's largest organizations, from AT&T to The City of New York, for which it conducted a campaign promoting fair housing that won the firm the prestigious Bronze Anvil Award from the Public Relations Society of America. Angela is the daughter of Santa LaSorsa, who was born in the U.S. and Michael LoBasso, a decorated military officer in the Italian army who also was a prominent Italian artist and sculptor. Ms. Madden came to the U.S. as a teenager and attended schools in Manhattan, where she also was a singer who appeared on stages in such places as Carnegie Hall. The Maddens were married on December 10, 1964 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in New York City. Angela Madden is survived by her husband and two daughters, Adrienne Mazzone, who is President of TransMedia Group, and Angela Madden; also two sons, Andrew Madden and John Fiume, Jr. and five grandchildren, photographer Jake Mazzone, Sirena Mazzone, John and Brett Madden and Tristan Fiume. Visitation will be held from 2:00PM to 8:00PM on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Glick Family Funeral Home, Boca Raton. She will be laid to rest in the family plots in New York. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary