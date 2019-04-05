Home

OVERMAN, Angela Rose Angela Rose Overman, 74, of Jupiter, FL, passed away in her home on March 30, 2019. She was born on January 1, 1945 in Hackensack, NJ and was the daughter of Anne and Peter Sodora. Survivors include her husband Roy and their sons Douglas and Michael, her daughter-in-law Nydia and grand- daughter Sophia. Also surviving Angela are her sisters Judith Peck and Barbara Strange, a brother-in-law Donald Strange and three nieces, Lisa Furman, Valerie Winkler, Kristen Gallant and a nephew Donald Strange. She will be dearly missed by all.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 5, 2019
