1/1
Angeline M. "Angie" (Baratta) Cullinan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Angeline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angeline M. Cullinan (Baratta) "Angie"
Angeline "Angie" Cullinan, blessed with a long and happy life, died on October 9, 2020 at age 87 surrounded by her daughters.
She was predeceased by her husband John "Jack" Cullinan; parents, Patrick and Venus Baratta; daughter, Dr. Jeanne Cullinan; brothers Patrick and Joseph Baratta; and brother-in-law Edward (Marie) Cullinan.
Angie is survived by children, Mary Patricia "Patty" (Bob) Spinelli, Diane Joy (David) Boots, and Teresa Marie "Terry" (Kip) Fyke; grandchildren, Angela (Tim) Thompson, Adam (Crystal) Gomez, Elizabeth (Casey) Robisky, Christopher (Tessa) Spinelli, Kevin (Meghan McAdam) Gomez, Melissa (Patrick) Carney, Leah Cullinan Fyke, Amanda Cullinan-Spinelli; great- grandchildren, Tara Jeanne Carney, Bailey Carney, Abbey Cullinan Robisky, Catie Robisky, John Robisky, Emily Thompson, Heidi Mae Gomez, Lily Joy Gomez, Melia Apple, Jaden Apple; great- great grandson Kaiden Van Houter; Angie's sister Terry (Mickey) Gallagher, Aunt Rose Middleton, and many extended family members & friends.
Angie, a former radiologic technology administrator, educator, and author of several textbooks was a graduate of Wyoming Seminary, Kingston, PA. She received her X-ray training at Mercy Hospital in Wilkes-Barre, and Hahnemann Medical College and Hospital in Philadelphia PA. Angie, a long-time member the American Society of Radiologic Technologists (ASRT) was elevated to Fellow status and was honored to be referred to as a pioneer in radiologic technology. With her husband Jack, they were featured as "Mr. and Mrs. X-ray " in the ASRT publication, "The Shadowmakers". They were the 1st married couple to be awarded Fellows in ASRT history. Angie and Jack were also granted Life Memberships by ASRT and the New York State Society of Radiologic Sciences.
Prior to retirement, Angie was employed at The Genesee Hospital, as Technical Director of Education.
Her funeral mass was celebrated with the immediate family and Angie was laid to rest at White Haven Memorial Park. Once travel and COVID restrictions are lifted, the family will plan an additional memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ASRT Foundation, 15000 Central Avenue S.E., Albuquerque, NM 87123-3909 or Saint Marianne Cope Parish, Guardian Angels Church, 2061 East Henrietta Road, Rochester, NY 14623. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit: www.Miller1889.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 12 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral and Cremation Services
3325 Winton Road South
Rochester, NY 14623
(585) 424-3700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller Funeral and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved