Burgess, Anita Day
Anita Day Burgess, 79, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, passed away on December 11, 2019.
Anita was born on August 30, 1940 in West Palm Beach, FL, the daughter of Leonard and Annie Sue (née Jones) Day. In 1958, she graduated from Palm Beach High School and married Gerald L. Burgess that December.
While raising her family in Petoskey, MI, Anita was a Cub Scout den mother, played the organ and piano as a member of the First Christian Church, earned her associates degree in liberal arts, and began her career in elder care. In 1979, she moved back to Palm Beach County permanently and became a nurse. It was there that she met Ray Wells, her life partner of 27 years until his death in 2015.
As a nurse, the treatment and comfort of her patients was Anita's primary concern. She was also a Certified Healing Touch Practitioner. Her successful practice brought relief and comfort to many. She loved to dance, loved to provide musical entertainment to elderly residents in assisted living facilities, and most of all, she loved and was loved by her family and friends.
Anita is survived by her sons, Gerald "Jerry" Burgess and Glenn Burgess (Ruth Rhodes), and her grandchildren, Blaine Burgess (Corrinna Huggett) and Alec Burgess. In addition to Ray, she was preceded in death by her parents and by her sister, Lynda Losee.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 11 at 2:00PM at the Meridian Park Condominium Clubhouse, 3001 Meridian Way South, Palm Beach Gardens 33410.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Trustbridge Hospice (trustbridgefoundation.org).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020