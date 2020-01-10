|
Simpson, Anita
Anita Holbrooks Simpson, 57, of West Palm Beach and Winter Garden, passed away on December 21, 2019.
Anita was born in Tucson, AZ to Ben and Shirley Holbrooks on March 2, 1962. She graduated from Twin Lakes High School in 1980 where she was a cheerleader and voted most school spirited. She enjoyed a long career at The King's Academy, where she was well loved.
Anita was preceded in death by her father Ben Holbrooks and her brother Tommy Thomas.
Anita's infectious spirit lives on in her children Emily (Josh) Parr, Amy Simpson and Scott Simpson, her brothers and sisters Laura (Johnny) Stinson, Roy (Tammy) Holbrooks, Lisa (Stuart) Eldridge and Joseph Holbrooks, her mother Shirley Holbrooks, her granddaughter Avery Parr, many nieces and nephews and her faithful Border Collie "Scout".
A Life Celebration Memorial will be held on March 21, 2020 in West Palm Beach.
In Celebration of Anita's Life as an avid runner, her family requests donations can be made in her memory to Girls on the Run (www.girlsontherun.org).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020