Cuevas, Ann A.
Ann A. Cuevas, a long time resident of Delray Beach, FL, passed away on July 3, 2020. She was lovingly surrounded by her family including her four daughters when she entered her heavenly home.
Ann was born on November 27, 1930, in Buffalo, NY, as the oldest of four children. Her adolescence was spent in Boston, MA where she became a Registered Nurse at McLean Hospital School of Nursing, a Harvard affiliate. Soon after graduation, she moved to Miami, FL to work at Mt. Sinai Hospital where she met her husband, the late, Gabino S. Cuevas, MD. Ann felt like her purpose in her professional and personal life was to take care of others. In her own words, "I would like to contribute much more to making this world a better place to live in....based on what most of my life has been about, when I do die, what might be inscribed on my tombstone is 'she aimed to please'." She may have aimed to please, but no words do justice to how much she exceeded all expectations.
Ann is survived by her daughters - Barbara Jean Cuevas of Naples, FL; Anita Cuevas Simon of Winter Haven, FL; Carolyn Cuevas Walker of Clover, SC; Diana Cuevas Powers of Los Angeles, CA; grandchildren - Jonathan Price, Ross Simon, Jocelyn Kennedy, Catherine Simon, and Jordan Brock; great-grandchildren - Jaila Price, Jayna Price, Clara Jean Simon, and Kara Ann Kennedy.
A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, 9:50AM at St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church, 840 George Bush Blvd., Delray Beach. She will be laid to rest with her husband at The Gardens of Boca Raton Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Bethesda Memorial Fund, 2815 S. Seacrest Blvd., Boynton Beach, FL 33435 or by calling 561-737-7733, ext. 84461.
Lorne & Sons Funeral Home, Delray Beach in charge of arrangements. (www.LorneandSons.com
)