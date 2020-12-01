1/
Ann Carol Astone
{ "" }
Ann Carol Astone born December 10, 1934 in Newark, NJ to Dominick and Nancy Proto.
Predeceased by her loving family members, husband Louis Astone, parents Dominick and Nancy Proto, sister Frances Botro.
Survived by her sons Carmine DellaSala, Donald DellaSala (Gail), grandson Donald DellaSala, Jr. (Lindsey), granddaughter Francessca DellaSala Gelinas (Michael), great-grandson Noah DellaSala, nephews Bill Botro (Allison), Steven Botro (Ann), niece Samantha Botro, nephews Anthony and Vinny Botro.
Ann donated much of her time to help others, VA Hospital in West Palm Beach for 17 years, Martin County Supervisor of Elections 12 years, parishioner at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church and CCD teacher 15 years.
A Visitation will be held from 6:00PM to 8:00PM, Wednesday, December 2nd at Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, 250 Center St., Jupiter, FL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 10:00AM, Thursday, December 3rd at St. Jude Catholic Church, Tequesta, FL. Entombment will follow at Riverside Memorial Park, Tequesta, FL.


Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home
250 Center Street
Jupiter, FL 33458
561-744-2030
