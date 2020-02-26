|
Cody, Ann
Ann Cody passed away peacefully on February 24, 2020.
Ann was born on December 31, 1928 in Montpelier, VT. The daughter of Toffee and Theresa Handy, Ann grew up in Montpelier and attended Saint Michael's High School. Ann received a college scholarship, but declined it to take care of her ailing mother.
Ann's Catholic faith guided her belief in giving back to the community. In Vermont, Ann worked with the Vermont Catholic Diocese to deliver newborn babies to their adoptive parents. She was also an active member of the Junior Women's Club, President of the St. Ann's Society in Vermont, and traveled rural New England to register women to vote. Moreover, she delivered meals through Meals on Wheels.
In Florida, she was a communicant of St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church in Delray Beach, where she was also a guardian at the perpetual adoration chapel. For over 10 years, Ann was an officer of the Oceanwalk Condominium Association in Ocean Ridge, FL. Until her passing, she was an active member in the Ocean Ridge Garden Club and the Page Turners Book Club.
Family was an integral priority in Ann's life. Married to the love of her life, Rayden Cody, for 68 years, Ann and Rayden raised two daughters, Mary Ann Cody and Vicki Cody Mack. Deciding to live full time in Florida, Ann and Ray became an integral part of the grandchildren's and then great-grandchildren's lives. Ann stayed close to her more than 30 nieces and nephews by letters and phone calls and then emails and text. And, with their frequent visits to Florida. Her dinner parties, holiday gatherings and famed Lebanese menus kept the family close.
Those celebrating Ann's life include her children, Mary Ann Cody and Vicki (Warren) Mack; her grandchildren, Colleen (Josh) Rynne, Andrea (Jesse) Drawas, and Cody Mack; her great-grandchildren, Madeline and James Rynne, Hazel and Ruby Drawas; her sister Janet Dutil; sisters-in-law Sondra Handy, Mary (Fred) Bashara and Yolande Cody.
Ann was predeceased by her beloved husband, Rayden J. Cody, and their infant son, Charles; her brothers James Handy and Joseph Handy; sisters Nancy Handy and Joan Robert; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Robert and Janice Cody, Conrad and Betti Cody; Donald Cody and Arthur Robert.
A wake will be held Friday, February 28, from 5:00PM to 7:30PM, at Boynton Memorial Chapel, 800 West Boynton Beach Boulevard, Boynton Beach. The funeral mass will be held to Celebrate Ann's Life on Saturday, February 29 at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, Delray Beach, FL, at 11:00AM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Vincent Ferrer Care Ministry, 840 George Bush Boulevard, Delray Beach, FL 33435.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020