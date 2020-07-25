Hall, Ann Elizabeth

Ann Elizabeth Hall, formerly of Palm Beach, Florida, died peacefully at home on July 16, 2020. She was 93 years old.

Miss Hall was born and raised in Asheville (Biltmore), North Carolina. Her family moved to Palm Beach in the early 1950's and together with her sister Kathryn became very active in the history of the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea.

An original member of Bethesda, Mrs. Roscoe Tate Anthony née Winifred Clarke (1893-1988) encouraged Miss Hall to research the Church's history while she was a school girl; which she did, and to keep all publications for future use. Mrs. Anthony ultimately bequeathed all of her church documents to Miss Hall and her sister Kathryn. From Miss Hall's collection of the Church's historical documents, she and her sister authored and produced two coffee table books and smaller publications regarding the Church's history and embellishments: Chronicles - 1964 and Bethesda Church History - The First 100 Years - 1993. Miss Hall and her sister Kathryn also started the Church Lecture Tour which is free to the public, and is supported by a published Tour Guide which she authored and is available in the Church's Bookshop.

Miss Hall is predeceased by her father, Hugh C. Hall - 1957; her mother Evangeline J. Hall - 1987 and her sister Kathryn E. Hall - 1998.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date; in the interim Miss Hall will be inurned in the Columbarium at The Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea, Palm Beach, Florida after a private service, which may be viewed online. Notice of the services will be posted on the Church's website.



