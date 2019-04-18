KNIGHT, Ann Gloria Ann "Annie" Gloria Knight passed peacefully on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the age of 78. Ann was born on September 3, 1940 in Providence, RI to a large Italian family. In the 70s, she relocated to Florida with her sister and best friend, Kay, where she experienced some of the best years of her life. She helped to raise Kay's five children as her own, and was loved by them as a mother and mentor. Ann loved nothing more than her family, except maybe a good yard sale or sci-fi novel. In her later years, she was a prominent figure on the KVJ radio show, entertaining and affecting many listeners of the local community with her colorful, no nonsense character and sharp wit. Ann joins her beloved sister in heaven and is survived by her five nieces and nephews, who miss and mourn her dearly. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary