Dalias-Harris, Ann L.
On Tuesday, January 7, 2020, Ann Dalias-Harris left us at the age of 87. She lived a fulfilling life surrounded by family and friends. Ann will be lovingly remembered by her children, Donna Bernhardson and husband Thomas, Robert Dalias and wife Marianne, and four beautiful grandchildren: Kevin Dalias, Brian Dalias, Samantha Kehoe and husband Shaun, and Jennifer Bernhardson. Ann is predeceased by her husbands, Jerry Dalias and Waldo Harris, her parents, and two sisters, Francis Palmeri, and Josephine Doris. She was an active member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in West Palm Beach, FL and the Columbiettes. The Wake for Ann will be at the Harmon Funeral Home, Staten Island, NY on Sunday, January 12, 2020. There will be a Mass of the Resurrection at Blessed Sacrament Church at 10:00AM on Monday, January 13, 2020. Ann will also be remembered in the Mass Intentions at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the 12:00PM Mass.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020