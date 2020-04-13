|
Fennell, Ann M.
Ann M. Fennell (née Feely), of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away, peacefully, on April 11, 2020. Ann was born on April 3, 1946 in the Bronx, NY. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret Feely. Ann was the beloved wife of John Fennell, for 53 years, and together they, lovingly, raised their two daughters Annmarie Todd and Danielle Fullick.
Ann led an extraordinary life. And the focal point, of that life, was family. She had five grandchildren… Charlie, Jack, Danny, Katie and Jillian… and she made sure that every minute she spent with them was special. Summer pool parties, Caribbean cruises, or simple visits to her house in Florida… it was those moments… the ones spent surrounded by family… that she treasured the most.
She taught an entire generation how to celebrate being a family. Ann was the crux of an extended clan… hosting dozens of family gatherings and making the holidays magical. Memorial Day, Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas… Ann was the hostess that would greet you at the door with a smile that lit up the room… and a sense of humor that made you feel like you were home.
Ann gave selflessly. Not just with financial donations, but with something far more personal… her time and her presence. She volunteered with the 'Rockland Family Shelter' and 'People to People' organizations that supported and counseled battered women and helped feed those in need.
Ann will miss her many friends from the Bronx, Rockland County, NY as well as the Club at Ibis in West Palm Beach, who were all very special to her.
She is survived by her loving husband John, daughter Annmarie and husband Chuck Todd, daughter Danielle and husband Jonathon Fullick, and her grandchildren, Charlie, Jack, Kaitlyn and Jillian.
Ann is also survived by her sisters Eileen Nolan and Jean Schmitz (Bill), her brothers Jack, twin brother Joe Feely (Pat) and Bobby Feely, in laws Bill Fennell (Geri), Dennis Fennell (Nancy) and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and their families.
Besides her parents, Ann was predeceased by her brother Thomas, her grandson Danny Todd, in-laws Jean Feely and Julia and Jimmy Gannon.
Services will be held at a future date due to the COVID 19 Pandemic. Donations can be made, in her loving memory, to Hospice of the Palm Beaches, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407
Ann,
We all love you. While things will never be the same, and we will miss you each and every day… we find comfort in knowing that you are now free of pain and watching over us in heaven.
Wonderful wife, mother, grandma, sister, sister-in-law, cousin, aunt and friend to all who met you...…Godspeed.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020