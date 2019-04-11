Home

Royal Palm Funeral Home
5601 GREENWOOD AVE
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
(561) 848-8659
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Royal Palm Funeral Home
5601 GREENWOOD AVE
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Fifth Street Church of God
629 5th Street
West Palm Beach, FL
WILLIAMS, Anna B. Anna B. Williams, age 74, of Riviera Beach, Florida, died peacefully on April 7, 2019. A Visitation will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM at Royal Palm Funeral Home, 5601 Greenwood Avenue, West Palm Beach, Florida 33407. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00AM at Fifth Street Church of God, 629 5th Street, West Palm Beach, Florida 33401. An Interment will follow at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens, 5601 Greenwood Avenue, West Palm Beach, Florida. Services are entrusted to Royal Palm Funeral Home. Please log on to (royalpalmfuneralhome.com) to leave condolences and memories.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 11, 2019
