Busby, Anna M.

Anna M. (Ciccone) Busby, 94 years of age, passed away peacefully on Friday, July, 12, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, John F. Busby, parents Antiono and Francesia (Gelfuso) Ciccone, sons John F. II, James R. and Robert C. Busby; sisters Eva (Ciccone) McCauley, Ida (Ciccone) Della Icona; brother Edmund Ciccone. Anna was a nurse's aide at Good Samaritan Hospital. She earned a certificated in advance health care from the American Red Cross. Anna was 2nd runner up in the Mrs. Florida contest in the late 60's, a volunteer at St. Clare Catholic Church. She made alter covering for the Monastery in Palm Beach Gardens. Anna was always ready to help at her children's school as a room mother. Anna played a large part by enabling her husband John to help veterans by answering phone calls, setting up appointments, giving a sympathetic ear to Veterans and widows and still managed to take care of their five children. Anna is survived by her children Rosemary A. Mouring (Robert III), Joyce A. Sasser (Barry), and Joseph E. Busby (Nancy); grandchildren Robert H Mouring IV (Annelies), Richard A. Mouring (Diana); Jeremy Sasser, Todd Sasser (Laurie); Rochelle (Paul Ganucheau) Busby, Sean and Daniel Busby, Karen Busby; great-grandchildren Kaitlyn, Samantha, Ariana, Emily, Anna and Brandon Mouring, Kayla and Conway Sasser; sister-in-law Alice Busby (Catelli). Anna will be laid to eternal rest at St. Ann's Cemetery in Cranston, RI. Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 17 to July 21, 2019