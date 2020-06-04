Rech, Anna Mae

Anna Mae Rech, 95, of Greenacres, FL, died peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Trustbridge Gerstonberg Care Center. She was born August 8, 1924 in Newark, NJ. She was the wife of Robert Rech, who predeceased her in death. Upon retirement 33 years ago, they moved from New Jersey to Greenacres. She served as a volunteer at JFK Medical Center for many years, receiving the Service Recognition Award in 1998. She was a member of St. David's in the Pines Episcopal Church

She is survived by her son, Robert, Jr. (Patricia), two grandsons, Robert III (Emily) and Christopher (Jamie) and six grandchildren, Alex, Cody, Taylor, Carson, Reese and Jace.

Services will be held at Palm Beach Memorial Park in Lantana at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. David's in the Pines Episcopal Church, Wellington, FL.



